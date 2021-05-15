NASCAR Cup: Justin Haley sidelined at Dover, Josh Berry makes debut

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Haley was slated for double-duty at Dover (Del.) International Speedway this weekend, piloting the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in Sunday’s Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race and his full-time ride, the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Haley, though, has been sidelined for the weekend by NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocol.

Josh Berry will fill-in for Haley Sunday in the Cup Series race, marking his Cup Series debut. Berry, the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, races part-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series this season. He claimed his first-career Xfinity Series win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April.

“First off, I hope Justin is doing well, and I can’t wait to compete with him in a few weeks at Charlotte in the Xfinity Series,” Berry said. “I can’t thank Spire Motorsports enough for giving me the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time. This is a great opportunity for me, and I am going to do my best to give the team a solid finish Sunday afternoon.”

Kauling Racing has enlisted NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Zane Smith to substitute for Haley in Saturday’s Xfinity race. The race will be Smith’s first in the Xfinity Series since 2019. He has 10-career starts in the series, all in 2019, resulting in two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes.

Smith is a two-time winner in the Truck Series.

