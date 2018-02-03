NASCAR Cup: Justin Marks plans first Daytona 500 start

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Marks is slated to drive the No. 51 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18 through a deal between Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports.

“Racing in the Daytona 500 is a dream come true,” Marks said. “The team has taken a dramatic step forward for 2018 and I think we’re going to have some real good equipment for this year’s 500. Going down there in the race, without the drama of having to qualify, is going to relieve a lot of pressure and we can focus on our race car’s handling and race ability so were fully prepared for the event. Additionally, it’s awesome to welcome a new company, Harry’s, to NASCAR. The car looks great, they’re excited, and it’s going to be fun to introduce NASCAR fans to a new way of shaving.”

Marks will be guaranteed a starting spot in the race, courtesy of RWR’s charter for the No. 51 team. As a result of the partnership between Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports, Marks will be a teammate to Danica Patrick for the race, as Patrick will be behind the wheel of a No. 7 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports.

The IMSA driver has three previous Cup Series starts — two on the road course of Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and one last season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with a best finishes of 30th in the two races at Sonoma. He also has 32-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2008 and 2017, including a win in 2016 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.

Earlier this week, Marks said he hopes to also compete in the two Cup Series road-course races at Sonoma at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this season.

