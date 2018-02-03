Share This Post

NASCAR Cup: Justin Marks plans first Daytona 500 start

Justin Marks (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Marks is slated to drive the No. 51 Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18 through a deal between Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports.

“Racing in the Daytona 500 is a dream come true,” Marks said. “The team has taken a dramatic step forward for 2018 and I think we’re going to have some real good equipment for this year’s 500. Going down there in the race, without the drama of having to qualify, is going to relieve a lot of pressure and we can focus on our race car’s handling and race ability so were fully prepared for the event. Additionally, it’s awesome to welcome a new company, Harry’s, to NASCAR. The car looks great, they’re excited, and it’s going to be fun to introduce NASCAR fans to a new way of shaving.”

Marks will be guaranteed a starting spot in the race, courtesy of RWR’s charter for the No. 51 team. As a result of the partnership between Rick Ware Racing and Premium Motorsports, Marks will be a teammate to Danica Patrick for the race, as Patrick will be behind the wheel of a No. 7 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports.

The IMSA driver has three previous Cup Series starts — two on the road course of Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and one last season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with a best finishes of 30th in the two races at Sonoma. He also has 32-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2008 and 2017, including a win in 2016 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.

Earlier this week, Marks said he hopes to also compete in the two Cup Series road-course races at Sonoma at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this season.

