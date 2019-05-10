NASCAR Cup: Kansas Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will race under the lights at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night with the running of the Digital Ally 400, the 12th race of the 36-race 2019 season.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for Saturday night’s race, including an extra Richard Childress Racing entry. Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick plans to make his second-career Cup Series start from behind the wheel of the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the Digital Ally 400, while Chase Elliott is the most recent Kansas winner, winning there last October.

Qualifying for the Digital Ally 400 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET Friday, and the race is slated for an approximate 6:30 p.m. ET green flag Saturday. Both qualifying and the race will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday night’s Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway:

