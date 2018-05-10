NASCAR Cup: Kansas Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway near Kansas City this weekend for a Saturday night race — the KC Masterpiece 400. It’s the 12th race of the 36 points-paying race season.

Martin Truex Jr. won both Cup Series races at Kansas last year en route to his 2017 Cup Series championship. The previous season, the Kansas races were split by the two drivers who just happen to be the two winningest drivers, so far, this season — Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Qualifying for the KC Masterpiece 400 is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. local (CT) Friday, with the race slated to take the green flag soon after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s KC Masterpiece 400: