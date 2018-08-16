NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne announces retirement

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne announced via Twitter (@KaseyKahne) on Thursday morning his retirement from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2018 season. Below, is the statement he tweeted:

Kahne was offered an additional year on his contract with Leavine Family Racing to continue as driver of the No. 95 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019. This season is his first as driver of the No. 95 after being released from Hendrick Motorsports, one year shy of the end of his contract there, at the end of 2017.

Kahne’s NASCAR career has been a struggle the last four seasons. He has only one top-10 finish, a fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July, a few weeks after a crew chief change, in his lone season with LFR and is 28th in the points standings, 23 races into the season. His most recent win came in last year’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was his only win in his final three seasons at HMS.

Kahne was the 2004 Cup Series Rookie of the Year as a driver for Evernham Motorsports. He remained with the Ray Evernham-owned team through a transition from Everham Motorsports to Gillett-Evernham Motorsports and a merger with Richard Petty Motorsports before signing a deal with Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick in 2010. Kahne, though, had to wait until Mark Martin’s retirement before officially joining the HMS driver stable in 2012. A deal between Hendrick Motorsports and Red Bull Racing put Kahne at Red Bull Racing for the final five races of 2010 and the full 2011 season.

Kahne finished a career-high fourth in the season-ending standings in his first year at HMS, but his most successful season in terms of wins was his six-win season of 2006.

Kahne arrived on the NASCAR scene through the Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 2002 after beginning his career in dirt sprint cars. He is a successful team owner in the World of Outlaws.

