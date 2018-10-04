NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne continues to sit out

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne will miss his fifth-consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday as Regan Smith will continue as his substitute in the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet in the Gander 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Kahne tested at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Tuesday to determine if he would be able to return at Dover, but he didn’t receive medical clearance after the test.

“Leavine Family Racing continues to work with Kahne and his medical team,” a statement from the race team Wednesday read.

Kahne continues to deal with a health issue that prohibits him from maintaining proper hydration in racing conditions, leading to heat exhaustion. The driver revealed last month that he has been dealing with the issue since last year.

“I just can’t control the temperature in my body and my heart rate,” Kahne said prior to missing the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month. “Once it gets to that point, there’s nothing I can do until I get out of the car. We’re still trying to figure that out. That’s why I’m not racing. I don’t want to create any more damage to myself or my body.”

The Indianapolis race was the first race Kahne missed in his Cup Series career. He last raced Sept. 2 in the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. After that race, he received treatment for extreme heat exhaustion at the track’s infield care center.

“Following Sunday night’s race at Darlington, Kahne was taken to the track’s care center where he was treated for heat exhaustion,” a statement from Leavine Family Racing read. “Several days later, Kahne opted to consult with several physicians who recommended that he sit out from this weekend’s events at Indianapolis until further testing and evaluations are completed.”

In August, Kahne announced that he would retire from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2018 season. He later revealed that his ongoing health issue factored into that decision.

