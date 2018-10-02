NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne may return at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne will test this week to determine if he may return to his No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet for the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on the schedule at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Oct. 7. Kahne has missed the last four races — the regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the entire three-race first round of the 2018 playoffs — as a result of a health issue.

After his last race, the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Kahne received treatment for extreme heat exhaustion at the Darlington infield care center. Days later, he announced he wouldn’t compete in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis as he continued to suffer from symptoms of heat exhaustion. Prior to the Indianapolis race, he revealed that he had struggled with in-race hydration since last season.

“I could feel this coming on for — there were times last year when I definitely felt it,” Kahne said during a press conference in Indianapolis. “This year it’s been much more consistent. I feel good the first part of the race until I lose that amount of fluids. At that point it’s when it starts going that direction, I can’t keep back up.

“I work out three, four days a week. I run, I bike, I lift, I do interval work, whatever it may be. I feel great doing all that stuff. I’m in really good shape. That’s not the issue at all. Thirty minutes to an hour workout and I’m fine. Just like in the Cup race I’m fine for the first hour, two hours probably. Then it starts going downhill from there.”

Kahne announced in August his retirement from full-time competition at the end of the 2018 season. He later admitted that his health issue factored into the decision to retire.

Regan Smith has driven the No. 95 in Kahne’s absence. He’ll continue as substitute driver if Kahne is not cleared to race at Dover.

