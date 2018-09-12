NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne to miss at least three more races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne continues to be sidelined by a health issue that keeps him from maintaining proper hydration during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. After missing the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Leavine Family Racing has announced that Kahne will miss at least the next three races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

Regan Smith, who filled in for Kahne at Indianapolis will continue as a substitute for the next three races.

Kahne suffered severe heat exhaustion during his last race, the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 2. He revealed during his media availability at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 7 that he has struggled keeping himself sufficiently hydrated during races on a regular bases since last season.

“I just can’t control the temperature in my body and my heart rate,” Kahne said. “Once it gets to that point, there’s nothing I can do until I get out of the car. We’re still trying to figure that out. That’s why I’m not racing. I don’t want to create any more damage to myself or my body.”

Kahne also revealed that the health issue was a factor in his decision to retire from full-time NASCAR competition, effective at the end of the 2018 season. He announced his retirement last month.

Kahne isn’t ready to throw in the towel on the remainder of the season, which has 10 races remaining.

“People want to know why I just don’t retire and sit out the rest of the season,” Kahne (@KaseyKahne) tweeted Wednesday. “The answer is simple. I love racing. I’ve been racing most of my life and I’m not ready to give it up. I’m listening to the advice of my doctors and we are coming up with a plan on when it’s safe for me to return. I want to continue racing in some capacity for many years to come in whatever division that may be. The current steps that I am taking are to find a way for my body to tolerate racing in any environment. To those that have supported me through this process, I appreciate each and every one of you.”

Smith finished 20th in the No. 95 at the Brickyard 400. It was his first Cup Series race since he served as a substitute for the injured Aric Almirola for Richard Petty Motorsports last year. It was his first race in any NASCAR national series since the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

