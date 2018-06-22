NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne has new crew chief at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jon Leonard will begin his second stint as interim crew chief on the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, this time with Kasey Kahne as driver, with Sunday’s running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. He replaces Travis Mack, who was in his first season with team before being fired since the June 10 running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity,” Leonard said. “I’ve had a little experience at it before, so I can appreciate and understand what is expected and needed. A lot of my role will stay the same – set-up preparation, history analysis, and practice decisions from an engineering standpoint.”

Leonard also was interim crew chief on the team for the last five races of 2017 when Michael McDowell was driver of the No. 95. Kahne joined the team during the offseason, making the move from Hendrick Motorsports to Leavine Family Racing for 2018. In the first 15 races of his first season with the team, Kahne is 28th in the points standings. His best finishes in those 15 races were three 17th-place finishes at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

“We’ve just got other things we’ve got to accomplish,” team owner Bob Leavine said. “I just couldn’t live with continuing on and telling Kasey every weekend that, hey, we’ll do this better; we’ll get better, and we weren’t. We’ve had some bright spots. We’ve had some good cars, and we just seemed like we went from one end to the other spectrum.”

Kahne is a veteran of the Cup Series with 519-career series starts, resulting in 18 wins, 92 top-fives and 175 top-10 finishes. His most recent win came last year in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).