NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne plans to run over 50 sprint car races in 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 24: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne poses for a photo during the NASCAR Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne may be retired from NASCAR competition after a health issue forced him to the sidelines with 11 races remaining in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, but the driver plans to run at least 50 dirt sprint car races in 2019 across the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions series.

“This is the most excited I have been in a long time to get back to racing,” Kahne said, as quoted in a Motorsport.com article. “I feel great, and I’ve been working out a lot preparing for the upcoming season. Returning to sprint cars on a more regular basis is something that I have been looking forward to for years.”

Kahne will drive for his own Kasey Kahne Racing team and have Brad Sweet as his teammate. The duo will begin the sprint-car season Feb. 6 with the Dirt Car Nationals at Volusia County (Fla.) Speedway, but both will climb into dirt midget cars for the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 14-19.

Kahne’s last NASCAR race was the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, during which he suffered severe heat exhaustion as a result of an issue keeping his body properly hydrated. He revealed later that the issue had been ongoing for quite some time, but after the Darlington race, he was treated at the track’s infield care center.

“I just can’t control the temperature in my body and my heart rate,” Kahne said. “Once it gets to that point, there’s nothing I can do until I get out of the car. We’re still trying to figure that out. That’s why I’m not racing. I don’t want to create any more damage to myself or my body.”

The health issue isn’t expected to affect him in shorter sprint-car races.

Kahne had competed in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series full-time since 2004, running 529 races and winning 18.

