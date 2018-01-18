NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne relishes freedom at Leavine Family Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his move from the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team to the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team ahead of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Kasey Kahne plans to get back to his roots with more extracurricular racing, specifically sprint and midget cars on dirt, next year, the driver said during an interview on “The Morning Drive” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday. He said he plans two run at least two dozen non-NASCAR races in 2018.

“I’ve always tried to stay close to the type of racing that I learned how to race in and the type of cars that I learned how to race in and those fans and race tracks that I’ve spent a ton of time at and have really enjoyed over the years,’’ Kahne said. “I’m still a huge fan of that type of racing because that’s where I came from and want to be for a long, long time. We have two (World of) Outlaw teams again this year, Daryn Pittman and Brad Sweet, and I feel like I can run 20 to 30 races, depending on the schedules and how everything works out. I’m really looking forward to that, because that’s something that I wanted to do for a long time and I could do it and then I couldn’t do it.’’

Kahne raced the No. 5 at Hendrick Motorsports from 2012 through the 2017 season. He said Wednesday that, through most of his time at HMS, limits were placed on racing outside of NASCAR.

“When I signed up (with Hendrick), I wasn’t (limited) at all, and they said I could do whatever I wanted and enjoy it,” Kahne said. “A year later, I was restricted from everything and wasn’t able to do that anymore, and then the last year, they were pretty cool about it, but it was always kind of feeling like you were making somebody mad. I won’t have that, because Leavine — they know that that’s what I love to do, and that’s what I want to do. I don’t want it to affect the No. 95 in any way. That’s the first priority to me. When we’re not doing that, it’s okay; nobody is going to be mad if I go and try to do a little racing. It makes me feel pretty good to be in that situation again.’’

Leavine Family Racing does not have an alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. Instead, LFR has a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

