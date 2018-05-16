NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne to run throwback in All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne’s No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway will be a throwback to the No. 9 Gillett-Evernham Racing Dodge Kahne drove to an All-Star win 10 years ago, in 2008.

“It was so awesome that the fans voted us into the All-Star race back in 2008,” Kahne said in a press release from Leavine Family Racing. “It really was special to get voted into the race, and then, to have a great car to be able to drive our way to the front in order to make strategy calls that put us in position to win. Our paint scheme for this weekend looks so similar to that scheme we ran in 2008‘s event, that it‘s been cool to see it in the shop as the guys have been getting ready for this weekend. I‘m looking forward to racing it this weekend, and hopefully the paint scheme can bring us the same result we had 10 years ago.”

In 2008, Kahne advanced from the Open to the All-Star Race, courtesy of the fan vote. He went on to become the first and, to this point, only driver to win the All-Star Race after advancing to the event by the fan vote.

Drivers already in the 2018 All-Star Race included points-paying race winners from 2017 and the first 12 races of 2018 and previous winners of the All-Star Race. Kahne is qualified by both criteria as the winner of the 2017 Brickyard 400 and the All-Star Race in 2008. Drivers not already in the All-Star Race may race their ways into the All-Star Race by winning the Open or an Open stage or winning the online fan vote.

The All-Star Race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 8 p.m. ET Saturday and will be shown live on FS1.

