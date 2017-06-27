NASCAR Cup: Kasey Kahne’s Sonoma wreck raises questions

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kasey Kahne’s crash on the final lap of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway has raised SAFER barrier-related questions. Kane’s car sustained extensive damage after hitting a portion of the track’s retaining wall that was not equipped with a SAFER barrier. Kahne walked away, uninjured.

“It was a hard hit. No. 15 (Kevin O’Connell, making his Cup Series debut), no clue who he is, I saw him a lot today lapping him, but he went low down the front stretch, and then just, I was going to his outside and he just turned right and just hit me, put me straight in the wall getting the white flag there. No clue what he was thinking.”

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell discussed Kahne’s wreck Monday during his weekly discussion on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Morning Drive show on Monday.

Here’s what he had to say:

“In terms of NASCAR racing, I think a lot of times fans think that NASCAR is the only racing that occurs on a specific track. When you look at a track like when we’re at Sonoma, every day there is something different going on at that facility. What we’ve got to do is think about all those factors, and then when we race how does it impact, obviously, our product and the track be as safe as possible. We have what we believe to be the safest conditions going into that facility. Any time you see a hit like that, obviously, you’re going to learn and react and see what we can do. In this case, that’s something we’ll take a quick look at for sure, looking at the angle. One of the things on road courses you’ve got to keep in mind is the trajectory of the hit, when a car bounces off the wall does it come right back into the racing surface and that’s a tight area potentially at Sonoma. I think you’ll see us react quickly with the safety and make sure that if a SAFER barrier needs to be in there, we’ll make that happens for sure.’’

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorncgdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)