NASCAR Cup: Kaulig Racing enters Daytona 500 with Justin Haley

NEWTON, IA – JULY 26: Justin Haley, driver of the #11 Leaf Filter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, looks on from the garage during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway on July 26, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kauling Racing plans to test the NASCAR Cup Series waters by making its Cup Series debut in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 16 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Plans put Justin Haley, one of Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series drivers, in the No. 16 for the race.

”I am super excited to attempt not only our first NASCAR Cup Series race, but our first Daytona 500,” Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said. “To be competing at the World Center of Racing on the main stage is incredible, especially for our team that began just four years ago. I have all the confidence in the world that Justin Haley will make everyone at Kaulig Racing proud and truly let everyone know that Kaulig Racing is here to compete.”

Although Haley only has three-career Cup Series starts under his belt, he’s already a series winner at Daytona. He was declared the winner of the rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DIS last July, the most recent Cup Series race at the track, in his third race as driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports entry.

“I am eager to try and qualify for the Daytona 500,” said Haley. “It is an honor for me to compete for a starting spot in Kaulig Racing’s first NASCAR Cup Series race. The F.O.E. (Fraternal Order of Eagles, sponsor) has been with me since 2016. The Eagles were on my car when I won in July at Daytona, so it’s a great fit for them to be back on my car as we try to lock ourselves into the Daytona 500.”

The 2020 season will be Haley’s second full season in the Xfinity Series and his second with Kaulig Racing after three Xfinity Series races with GMS Racing in 2018. In 36 series races, he has four top-fives and 20 top-10 finishes, including a second-place finish at Daytona last season.

