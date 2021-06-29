NASCAR Cup: Kaulig Racing makes full-time plans

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing plans to go full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2022 with Justin Haley as its full-time driver at the Cup level.



“Earlier today, Kaulig Racing announced that it would field a full-time NASCAR Cup Series entry for Justin Haley in 2022,” a statement from Spire Motorsports co-owners Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr earlier this month read. “Above all, we’d like to congratulate Justin and Matt Kaulig for their exciting news. Justin is one of the most talented young drivers in the sport. We’re thrilled that he has an opportunity to compete full time for a playoff-caliber team. Matt Kaulig will bring new ownership and new enthusiasm to the NASCAR Cup Series garage.”



Kaulig Racing will purchase two of the three charters currently owned by Spire Motorsports. Spire will retain the charter with which it runs the No. 7 driven by Corey LaJoie.



“Spire Motorsports will sell two of its three charters to Kaulig Racing,” the Spire statement read. “We will continue to field the No. 7 with Corey LaJoie as a chartered entry in 2022. We remain committed to NASCAR and the Cup Series and we will continue to look for opportunities to grow and compete in the future.”

Haley has raced part-time for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series since 2019. He has 19-career starts in NASCAR’s top series, including 14, so far, this season. He notched Spire’s only win, to date, at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2019. He is a three-time winner in the Xfinity Series.



A.J. Allmendinger, who is a teammate of Haley’s at Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series, is expected to drive a second Cup Series entry for Kaulig part-time next season, in addition to continuing with the team full-time in the Xfinity Series.



Allmendinger has made two Cup Series start this season as a part-time Cup Series effort by Kaulig Racing. Both races resulted in top-10 finishes on the Daytona road course and at Circuit of the Americas at Austin, Texas.



In all, Kaulig Racing has contested five Cup Series races since 2010, including four this season. In addition to Allmendinger’s two races, Kaz Grala has contested two Cup races for Kaulig this year. Three of Kaulig’s four races, so far, this season have resulted in top-10 finishes, inxluded a best finish of fifth at the Daytona road course.



