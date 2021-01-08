NASCAR Cup: Kaulig Racing plans partial 2021 schedule

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing plans to contest select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021 with goals of eventually competing in NASCAR’s top level on a full-time basis.

“Kaulig Racing is always building toward the future and I believe this is the next step in that process,” Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “We have the ultimate goal of becoming a powerhouse team in the Cup Series, and we are excited to continue our team’s growth.”

The team entered one Cup Series race in 2020 — the season-opening Daytona 500 — with Justin Haley, one of its Xfinity Series drivers, behind the wheel. Haley finished 13th in that race.

The anticipated 2021 part-time Cup Series schedule Kaulig has planned includes the 2021 Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, other speedway races and road-course events. The team isn’t ready to announce a specific Cup Series schedule or driver lineup, as they will be determined by sponsorship deals not yet secured.

Kaulig Racing had competed in the Xfinity Series since 2016. Haley and Ross Chastain drove full-time for the team last season, and A.J. Allmendinger was a part-time driver. Both Haley and Chastain made the 2020 playoffs, and Haley made the championship four and finished the season third in the driver standings. Kaulig has seven Xfinity Series wins in 226 starts, including five in 2020 — three with Haley and two with Allmendinger.

“From where we started in a go-kart shop to a now championship-contending team, I have seen the growth of Kaulig Racing first-hand over the last five years,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “It has been a privilege to be able to have Matt Kaulig’s trust in establishing ourselves as a competitive team in one of NASCAR’s top series, and I am confident we are ready to take that next step as an organization.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).