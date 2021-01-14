NASCAR Cup: Kaz Grala in Kaulig Racing car for Daytona 500

Photo courtesy of Kaz Grala, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaz Grala will attempt to qualify a No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14.

“This is a huge opportunity for me both personally and professionally,” Grala said. “I’ve grown up dreaming of reaching the NASCAR Cup Series, so it will be really special to get more chances to race against my heroes, with Kaulig Racing being the perfect team to take that next step with. I can’t thank Matt Kaulig (team owner) and Chris Rice (Kaulig Racing President) enough for trusting me in their Cup program, as well as RCR (Richard Childress Racing) for helping shape my career the past couple seasons. I have already worked with many of the Kaulig team members before, so hopefully that will help us hit the ground running next month. Bring on the Daytona 500!”

If Grala makes the race, the Daytona 500 will be his second-career Cup Series start. He made his debut on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course as a substitute for Austin Dillon at Richard Childress Racing. Dillon missed the race after testing positive for COVID-19. Grala finished the race in the seventh position.

“We’re super excited to have Kaz join our team in 2021, and we can’t wait to get started with him at Daytona,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “He has had some great success in different series and layouts at Daytona, so we think he will be a great addition to our team beginning with the Daytona 500.”

Grala has raced part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2018. In 32-career starts in that series, he has four top-fives and nine top-10 finishes, including two top-fives at Daytona. He also has 33-career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, including a win at Daytona in 2017.

The Daytona 500 also will be the second Cup Series race for Kaulig Racing, a championship-caliber team in the Xfinity Series. Kaulig recently announced a partial Cup Series schedule for 2021, with a focus on road courses and superspeedway races. Kaulig Racing fielded the No. 16 in last year’s Daytona 500 with Justin Haley, one of the team’s Xfinity Series drivers, behind the wheel. He finished 13th.

