NASCAR Cup: Keselowski leads Penske 1-2-3 to green flag at Watkins Glen

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MAY 02: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Verizon 5G Ford, sits in his car prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR’s formula for setting race starting grids by considering car-owner points and previous race results and fastest laps has put the trio of Team Penske drivers in the top-three positions on the grid for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Gken NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Brad Keselowski is on the pole with Joey Logano alongside on the front row.



Teammate Ryan Blaney starts third.



“Personally, I enjoy the road racing stuff. It’s nice that we’ve added some new racetracks and nice going back to the Glen,” Blaney said. “We haven’t been there in a year. We didn’t go there last year, so it will be nice to go back. It’s gonna be cool to go to Indy next week, especially since Mr. Penske has turned it into a road course for us, so I’m excited for that. It’s nice to have two road courses in a row right here, but I’ve enjoyed going to some new places and, then, returning to some places we’ve been before. It’s definitely challenging figuring out these new race tracks, but at the end of the day, it’s cool to bring the Cup Series or NASCAR, in general, to new places around the country and give fans that maybe have never seen a Cup race or a NASCAR race before a chance to maybe watch at their favorite race track.”

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series 2022 wins leader, so far, with four, starts fourth, and Kevin Harvick lines up fifth.



Harvick shares the third row with driver-points leader Denny Hamin, and one of Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Christopher Bell, starts seventh.



Bell shares row four on the grid with Aric Almirola, the most recent race winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon before the recent two-weekend break.



“I’m really looking forward to getting to Watkins Glen. It’s one of my most confident road courses of all the ones we go to, now,” Almirola said. “I’m looking forward to going there and being competitive with a little extra incentive coming off the win, and it’s the Go Bowling at The Glen and we’re in the Go Bowling car, so I’m even more excited to go out and give it my all.”

Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman start in the last two top-10 positions Sunday.



Chase Elliott, winner of seven road-course races, including the last two at Watkins Glen is just outside the top-10 in 11th for Sunday’s race.



“I really don’t feel like I do anything spectacularly special, more, or very different at those places. But, again, we’ve had a good package as a company,” Elliott said. “The No. 9 team now used to be the No. 24 team, and Jeff (Gordon) had a lot of successes on road courses. Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) has a great understanding and a little history of road racing, too, prior to NASCAR. So I feel like we’ve focused on things that matter and we’ve developed a good package. But, as I always say, things are evolving and changing as time goes, and we’ve got to continue to push and be better, too. We know our competition is, and we’ll give it our best shot and see where we stack up this weekend, just like always.”