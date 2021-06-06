NASCAR Cup: Kevin Bellicourt suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Kevin Bellicourt will miss Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 359 at Sonoma (Calif.) as he serves a one-race suspension. The suspension and a $20,000 fine are results of his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet having two lug nuts loose or missing at the end of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 30.



Peter Sospenzo will be the gill-in crew chief at Sonoma to work with driver Ben Rhodes, who will be making his Cup Series debut in the race. Sospenzo was crew chief when Spire claimed its only Cup win, to date, with Justin Haley as driver at Daytona International Speedway in July 2019.



Two other crew chiefs, both from Hendrick the Motorsports — Rudy Fugle (No. 24) and Greg Ives (No. 48) — each were fined $10,000 for one improperly secured lug nut at Charlotte.



