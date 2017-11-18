NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick among drivers missing practice time at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT

Nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, including championship contender Kevin Harvick, were docked practice time at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday as teams prepared for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 seasoon-finale.

David Starr and his No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota team were penalized 15 minutes in each of the day’s practice sessions. In the first of the day’s two practice session, the second of three weekend practice sessions, they were penalized because the car was late getting to pre-qualifying inspection Friday. Starr lost 15 minutes in final practice, because his car failed inspection twice the previous weekend at Phoenix International Raceway.

Starr was the only driver to miss time in the first practice Saturday.

The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Jimmie Johnson, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford team of David Ragan and the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet team of Michael McDowell were penalized 30 minutes in final practice, because their cars failed pre-qualifying inspection Friday.

Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team, the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Chase Elliott and the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet team of Cole Whitt were docked 15 minutes in final practice for twice failing pre-race inspection at Phoenix last weekend. The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Austin Dillon and the No. 32 GoFAS Racing Ford team of Matt DiBenedetto lost 15 minutes in final practice for twice failing pre-qualifying inspection at Homestead Friday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).