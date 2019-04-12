NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick among five docked practice time at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kevin Harvick was among five teams docked practice time at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Friday as teams prepared for Saturday night’s Toyota Owners 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Harvick’s 30-minute penalty was a residual from his car failing pre-race inspection at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 7, prior to the Food City 500. His race engineer was ejected at Bristol and Harvick had to start in the back and serve a pit-road, pass-through penalty at the start of the Food City 500 as a result of the inspection issue.

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team of Ryan Newman, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team of David Ragan, the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team of Kyle Larson and the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team of Jeb Burton were docked 15 minutes of practice time at Richmond on Friday, because their cars were presented for inspection late at Bristol

The Cup Series had a second practice scheduled for Friday afternoon at Richmond, but that session was cancelled because of rain.

