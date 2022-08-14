NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick claims second-straight win

By AMANDA VINCENT

A week after claiming his first NASCAR Cup Series win since 2020 at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick claimed a second-consecutive win Sunday in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“It’s like I said last week; the cars have been running good week in and week out, and you see that we have a lot better understanding of what’s going on with how we adjusted on the car after the first run and were able to get our car handling a lot better,” Harvick said. “I think as it got dark, the race track really came to our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang. Just got to thank Mobil, Busch Light, GearWrench, Hunt Brothers, Rheem, Ford, Xfinity, Morton Buildings, E-Z-Go, everybody who helps Stewart Haas on this 4 car.”

Christopher Bell closed on Harvick in the closing laps but ran out of time and had to settle for second.

“I got held up pretty bad at the beginning of the run by a couple slower cars and that was, ultimately, the difference when you get beat by a couple car lengths,” Bell said. “Just really fun and really fun race when you have different strategies and you have guys coming and going. I love whenever the races stay green and you’re able to play your cards a little bit different. Really proud of everyone on this 20 crew to be able to come back from how we started. Very tough weekend for us. We didn’t practice very well, and we didn’t qualify very well. And the guys did a really good job getting this Rheem Camry up front and where we needed to be at the end.”

Chris Buescher finished third, Denny Hamlin was fourth, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

After Harvick and then-race leader Joey Logano were among a group of 10 drivers who stayed out during the fifth and final caution when Bell spun on lap 251, Harvick took the lead from Logano on lap 334.

Hamlin was among the drivers who pitted during the final cycle, so he stayed out later during both of the cycle of green-flag pit stops that followed, leading handfuls of laps during each cycle. After Logano and Harvick pitted under green on lap 295, Hamlin led laps until Logano cycled back to the position on laps 304. Similarly, Hamlin led when Harvick pitted, again, on lap 341, but Harvick cycled back to the lead 11 laps later.

“We had the winning strategy. I think we played it great,” Hamlin said. “The fall-off was nearly as great those last couple runs, really, for the last 100 when the track was shaded over. So I thought that going long was actually the right play, and the team did a great job with that call, for sure, and just had a slow stop on that last one. We ended up three-and-a-half seconds behind.”

The jack was dropped too soon on Hamlin’s car on the final pit stop.

Ross Chastain won the opening 70-lap stage. After starting on the front row and taking the lead from Kyle Larson on lap one, Chastain led the entire stage.

Hamlin also took a position from Larson to finish stage one in the second position.

Logano won the longer 160-lap stage two that ended on lap 230. He dominated the stage, taking the lead on lap 81 after Chastain led the first 80 laps of the race.

The second stage included two cycles of green-flag pit stops for most drivers. Logano first gave up the lead to pit under green on lap 124. Meanwhile, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Noah Gragson stayed out longer, planning to only make one green-flag stop in the stage. Logano, though, retook the lead from Stenhouse on lap 134, before Stenhouse made a green-flag pit stop.

Logano, then, maintained his lead while making his second green-flag stop of the stage on lap 172. After the round of stops, Larson battled Logano for the lead and stage-two win.

Larson beat Logano off pit road after the stage to take the lead. But after a caution for an incident involving Kyle Busch and Chastain on the restart, Logano retook the lead on the restart that followed on lap 246.

Logano finished sixth after leading a race-high 222 laps of the 400-lap race. Finishing seventh through 10th were Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

“I think just as the sun went down and the track cooled off and lost some turn on our car, Kevin and some others got a lot better the last couple of runs in the race,” Logano said. “When it was hot and slick, that was probably our strength with the Shell Pennzoil Mustang. We had good turn, and then, once it cooled off, we lost the turn but still weren’t real good on the exits. Then, you start playing defense and running too hard. It was a downhill slope from there. I was hoping for a late-race caution; that was our only prayer at the end, there. Overall, we got a stage win and playoff points, and that is something to be proud of. It stinks when you say we led 222 laps but not the right one.”