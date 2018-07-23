NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick claims sixth win of season at New Hampshire

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rain played havoc with the green flag to start the Foxwoods Resort and Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday — after resulting in a schedule change on Saturday — the race got underway a few hours late and ended with Kevin Harvick in victory lane for a Cup Series-leading sixth time in the first 20 races of 2018. With his sixth win of the season, Harvick broke a tie he shared with Kyle Busch at five wins. The sixth win also came down to a battle with Busch, a battle that led to Harvick making contact with Busch on lap 294 for the final lead change of the race.

“I just didn’t know if I was gonna get there at the end, and I felt like that was my best opportunity to do what I had to do to win,” Harvick said. “I didn’t want to wreck him, but I didn’t want to waste a bunch of time behind him. I just got to thank everybody on this No. 4 Busch Beer/Jimmy John’s Ford for everything that they do – Mobil 1, Haas Automation, Hunt Brother’s, everybody from Stewart-Haas Racing. What a great weekend.”

After losing the lead to Harvick, Busch was relegated to runner-up honors, 1.877 seconds behind the winner.

“You know, it’s racing,” Busch said. “We had a really, really poor performance today. Our Interstate Batteries Camry just wasn’t there; it wasn’t there all weekend. We kept fighting the same things all weekend long, and we never make any gains on it all through practice. and we kind of struggled with it through the race and Adam [Stevens, crew chief] made some really, really good calls – some really good adjustments to just try to keep improving on it. My pit crew was flawless. They gained us all those spots on pit road to get us out front to get us in that position, to have a shot to go after the win,and, you know, we controlled the restart and drove away by a little bit, but we weren’t the best car on the long run. All them SHR (Stewart-Haas Racing) cars were really, really good today. They were all fast, so it was going to be hard to hold them off, and I was just kind of backing up, and, you know, three, four, five corners in a row and with a faster car. I’m not sure he (Harvick) had to do it, but he did. It’s fine. How you race is how you get raced, so it’s fine.”

Stewart-Haas Racing dominated the second half of the 301-lap race, at times with Harvick and teammates Kurt Busch and Almirola running 1-2-3. Almirola also led laps before finishing third. Kurt Busch started on the pole and led a race-high 94 laps before finishing eighth.

The second half of the race, though, especially the final 75 laps were a struggle for their teammate Clint Bowyer. Bowyer was nabbed speeding on pit road during the day’s lone cycle of green-flag pit stops around lap 225, and on lap 256, he hit the wall, resulting in the seventh and final caution of the race.

“I was trying to nurse it around,” Bowyer said. ”Something in the left-rear was broke and no more than Brett (Griffin, spotter) told me, ‘We’re having trouble; let’s just get off the track,’ and I was kind of thinking the same thing. Literally, as he was saying that and I’m thinking it, something broke on the right side and away it went. That sucks.”

Kurt Busch led until a lap-35 yellow flag when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stayed out to inherit the race lead. Busch, then, was back up front when he got off pit road first during the caution at the start of the third and final stage around the halfway point of the race. He lost positions, though, during the green-flag pit cycle when he showed caution to avoid contact with Ryan Blaney on pit road.

Meanwhile, Harvick and Almirola continued to run up front, both leading laps, with Kyle Busch in third. Kyle Busch took his first and only lead of the race by getting out of the pits ahead of Harvick and Almirola during the Bowyer caution.

The two stages that made up the first half of the race were won by Truex and Elliott, with Truex running up front at lap 75, the end of stage one, and Elliott winning stage two, which ended at lap 150. For Elliott, his stage two win was his first stage win of the 2018 season.

Truex took the lead on lap 49 and ran up front for the remainder of the opening stage. Then, he got off pit road first after the first stage to maintain his lead well into stage two.

Elliott got by Truex for the lead on lap 131 and led the final 19 laps of the second stage. Kurt Busch also got by Truex a couple laps later to take second.

“I was shocked, to be honest with you, that we ran even that good,” Elliott said. “Our whole NAPA group did a great job overnight. I really have no idea where that came from. I hope it wasn’t dumb luck. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling, because it’s really nice to be able to go up there and lead some laps. I know it wasn’t the right part of the race, but still, leading laps for us is big compared to what we’ve been doing. I’m proud of the effort. I appreciate everybody’s effort back at Hendrick and the chassis shop and engine shop and Chevrolet and all the folks that are working hard to try to get better. We took a step in the right direction.”

Truex finished the race fourth, and Elliott rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).