NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick claims third Brickyard 400 pole

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Gen X Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 48.448-second/185.766 mph lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday morning, Kevin Harvick claimed the pole for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 2 p.m. ET the same day. It’s Harvick’s fifth pole of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and the third of his career at IMS.

“I just have to thank everyone on our team for everything that they do,” Harvick said. “I thought we had a good car yesterday in race trim. In practice, we never did any qualifying stuff.”

Ford swept the first two rows of the Indianapolis starting grid, with Paul Menard qualifying second to share the front row with Harvick and Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano taking row-two starting positions.

Two-time Indy winner Kyle Busch held the provisional pole through most of the first half of the 40-car qualifying session. he was the sixth driver to make a qualifying attempt, and his fast lap kept him atop the scoring pylon until Harvick went out 23rd. By the end of qualifying, Busch was shuffled back to seventh but was the highest-qualifying Toyota driver.

Four-time Brickyard 400 winner Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top-five in qualifying, making him the highest-qualifying Chevrolet driver.

Ford team, Team Penske, put all three of its cars in the top-10 of the starting order, with Brad Keselowski qualifying sixth and Ryan Blaney ninth to join Logano in the top-10.

Other top-10 qualifiers included Kurt Busch in eighth and Aric Almirola in 10th.

Bowyer and Johnson will challenge Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman for the two remaining available playoff position Sunday, as the Brickyard 400 is the final race of the 26-race regular season. Suarez qualified 20th and Newman 22nd.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard:

