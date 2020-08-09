NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick dominates Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 08, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick began the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn with a dominant performance and a win Saturday in the FireKeepers Casino 400. He led 92 laps on his way to his fifth win of the season, matching Denny Hamlin for most wins in the first 21 races. Saturday’s win also was Harvick’s fourth-career in Michigan, his third in the last four races there.

“We are a week to week team,” Harvick said. “We talked about this years ago. We want to go to the track and worry about one week at a time. We want to be competitive and win as many races as we can and see where it falls in the end. These guys are awesome, and when we come to Michigan, to ride a car like that is unbelievable.”

Brad Keselowski finished second, and Martin Truex Jr. was third after going a lap down because of an unscheduled pit stop for a flat right-front tire in the first 25 laps.

“Just proud of the guys for sticking with it,” Truex said. “I, obviously, made a bonehead move, there, early on, and it was weird. I barely felt like I rubbed the 8 (Tyler Reddick) car, there, and flattened both of our tires. It was definitely an odd situation, and I feel bad for screwing up his day, because he got a lap down, as well. All in all, special Auto Owner’s Camry today with 1900 names on the hood. They’re such great partners of ours, and I really wanted to give them a strong run at their home track. We had a top-three or four car all day. I felt like, at one point, we were really, really fast. Just fought track position with coming from the back and then those restarts at the end, you always hope you pick the right lane. A few times we did the right one, and a few times we didn’t. All in all, just a solid day.”

Ryan Blaney finished fourth, and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

Harvick’s dominant performance also included wins in the two stages that ended at lap 40 and lap 85. After Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin combined to lead the first 22 laps, Harvick took his first lead by passing Hamlin on lap 23 for his first stage win.

Hamlin and Ryan Blaney led early in the second stage before Harvick took his second stage-winning lead from Blaney on lap 77.

The first two stages of the race ran incident free, but the yellow flag waved six times for on-track incidents in the final stage, the last caution on lap 154 sending the race into overtime and extending the event distance from 154 laps to 161. John Hunter Nemechek was responsible for the first three of those cautions.

The Joe Gibbs Racing trio of Busch, Erik Jones and Truex got up to the top-three positions by taking fuel only during Nemechek’s second caution on lap 106. But on lap 112, Harvick retook the lead with two new tires.

Chase Elliott took a lead on lap 139, and Busch led briefly, again, after a lap-143 caution for Ryan Preece before Harvick took his race-winning lead on lap 148.

“Definitely got loose,” Busch said. “Don’t know whether it was contact or just air. Definitely got loose and had to chase it and catch it. Thankfully, kept it out of the fence. We were able to salvage a fifth. Felt like we had a good second-place car today. The M&M’s Fudge Brownie Toyota Camry was fast. Just nowhere near his (Harvick) level of fast. The 4 (Harvick) car was just driving away, and I was running wide open and couldn’t even draft with him down the straightaways. We definitely didn’t have the speed we needed, but had a good balanced car, good driving car, and hopefully, we can work on it a little bit tonight and get it better for tomorrow. Just need to be better in traffic and be able to maneuver and be able to pass just a bit more.”

After the final restart of the race, Harvick held off Keselowski for his latest win.

“He is just super fast in the corners and the straightaway,” Keselowski said of Harvick. “He was definitely the best car out here today. We put a good effort to kind of maximize our day, and that is what we did, finished second. Proud of everyone on the Discount Tire Ford Mustang team. We will go back to work on it and, hopefully, find a little bit more for the race tomorrow.”

Hamlin finished sixth, Elliott was seventh, Logano eighth, Darrell Wallace Jr. ninth, and Kurt Busch finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).