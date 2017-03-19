NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick gets radio show

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick is following in the footsteps of his car owner, Tony Stewart, with his own weekly show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. The show, called “Happy Hours,” will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays on NASCAR channel 90, beginning March 28. Beginning in June, the show will scale back to airing every other Tuesday evening.

“I’m excited to partner up with SiriusXM NASCAR Radiio and give the fans an inside look at what it’s like to be a NASCAR driver in today’s age,” Harvick said. “It will be fun to give the listeners my opinion on things that are happening within our sport.”

Harvick will have a co-host in Matt Yocum. Yocum also was co-host on Stewart’s “Tony Stewart Live” show on Sirius XM.

“Kevin is one of the most exciting drivers on the track and an extremely fun-loving person off the track,” SiriusXM Senior Vice President of Sports Programming Steve Cohen said. “That combination of competitiveness and personality is perfect for SiriusXM. Kevin and Matt will create a show that is enlightening, entertaining and unlike anything else on the airwaves.”

