NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick goes pink for All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing and sponsor Anheiser-Busch revealed Tuesday the paint scheme for the No. 4 Ford Kevin Harvick will drive in the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 18.

“I think the car and the program are a lot of fun,” Harvick said. “It sucks losing a bet, but I’m willing to live up to my end of the deal. Through the process of the car design, I’ve learned a lot of new words, none of which make sense to me, nor could I ever use in the right context. However, it’s the All-Star race, and we have a great partner in Busch, who always like to have fun and keep things fresh. In the end, I want to win. Whether I’m driving a millennial pink car, a purple car or my normal car, it’s all about winning.”

The car, which is pink and features emojis and slang associated with the millennials, is the result of a bet made by the sponsor ahead of the 2018 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November. Anheiser-Busch made a public bet that the 2014 Cup Series champion would win his second championship in 2018 or Harvick would drive a car featuring a millennial-themed paint scheme in a 2019 race.

“Old guys will rule again at Homestead. In fact, Busch is so confident that Harvick will win that if he doesn’t, we’ll give millennials the v lit paint scheme they always wanted in a race next year. Don’t @ us,” a tweet from Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) read.

Instead, Joey Logano won the Homestead race and the 2018 title. Harvick finished third at Homestead and third among the four drivers vying for the season championship in the final race of the year.

Fans voted on options for Harvick’s All-Star Racing paint scheme via social media in March.

