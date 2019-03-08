NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick going for milestone in Phoenix

AVONDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 11, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick is a nine-time winner in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition at ISM Raceway near Phoenix, site of Sunday’s Ticket Guardian. If the 2014 Cup Series champion wins this weekend, he will become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win 10 races at a single track.

“When we go to Phoenix, we are always going for the win,” Harvick said. “That’s been a great racetrack for me,personally, and since I’ve been at SHR, it’s become statistically one of our best racetracks as far as win counts go. It’s definitely a racetrack that we circle every year where we think we should have an opportunity to win.”

Harvick is the winningest driver at ISM Raceway. Drivers with 10 or more points-paying, Cup Series wins at a given track include Richard Petty with 15 wins at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, 13 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, 11 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway and 10 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway; Darrell Walltrip with 12 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, 11 at Martinsville and 10 at North Wilkesboro; Jimmie Johnson with 11 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway; David Pearson with 10 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Dale Earnhardt with 10 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Harvick’s nine wins at ISM Raceway have come in 32 starts, with just over half of those victories coming since joining Stewart-Haas Racing ahead of Five of his wins have come in the 10 ISM Raceway events since becoming driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet-turned-Ford, including last year’s Ticket Guardian 500.

While ISM Raceway is Harvick’s best track, win-wise, it’s not his best circuit in terms of average finish. When it comes to average race finish, he’s actually better at Homestead-Miami Speedway with an average finish of 6.6, even though he’s only won there once — to cement his Cup championship in the 2014 season-finale there.

Among Cup Series tracks where Harvick has raced more than once, ISM Raceway comes in second to Homestead, third among all tracks on the Cup Series schedule counting his ninth-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval in its inaugural race last season. Harvick’s average finish at ISM Raceway is 9.3.

Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500 is scheduled for an approximate 3:30 p.m. ET start Sunday. Qualifying for the race is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Friday.

