NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano claim Duel wins

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV Duel At DAYTONA #1 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano were victorious Thursday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Thursday night, each winning Gander RV Duel races — Harvick the first and Logano the second. As a result, they’ll line up in the second row, in the third and fourth positions, respectively, for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500. Pole sitter William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman claimed their front row starting positions in front-row qualifying on Feb. 10.

The first Duel race of Thursday evening set the inside lane of the Daytona 500 starting grid and the second Duel the outside. Ford finished first through third in both duel races to claim the third through eight starting positions behind the Chevrolet duo on the front row.

“They (pit crew) did a good job on pit road and got on and off pit road, and then, we had a couple Ford Mustangs behind us, as well. Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) and Paul (Menard) worked with us, and we were able to keep the track position, and our cars were fast enough together to keep everyone else back there.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard were second and third behind Harvick in the opening Duel to claim Daytona 500 starting spots fifth and seventh, and Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Alric Almirola finished second and third in the second Duel for Daytona 500 starting spots sixth and eighth.

The yellow flag waved only once through both Duel races, combined, waving on lap 25 when Kyle Busch spun as a result of contact from Jimmie Johnson. Busch managed to miss both the wall and the infield and was able to continue.

Johnson offered an apology, transmitted via radio to his team, to Busch’s team, and then, to Busch, but Busch didn’t accept it, accusing Johnson of doing the same thing for two straight races, referencing a multi-car crash in the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race on Feb. 10 in which contact between Johnson and Menard resulted in a late-race crash that collected more than three-quarters of the 20-car field.

“I just kind of misjudged that situation,” Johnson said after the race.

Byron led the opening laps of the first 60-lap Duel until pit stops around lap 12. When stops were completed under green, Harvick was up front and led the remaining distance with Stenhouse and Menard in second and third for most of those laps.

In the second Duel, Bowman was up front until pit stops began around lap 12. A small handful of drivers, led by Brendan Gaughan, stayed out a few extra laps to run up front before pitting on lap 22, turning the lead over to Bowyer.

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV Duel At DAYTONA #1 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Bowyer, then, ran up front until he was passed by Logano for the lead and the win on the final lap.

Two drivers, Ryan Truex and Joey Gase, failed to advance from their respective Duel races to the Daytona 500 starting grid. Drivers from open, or non-chartered, teams qualifying for the Daytona 500 included Parker Kligerman from the first Duel and Brendan Gaughan from the second Duel.

“I always come off as a class clown, but I haven’t been that nervous in a long time getting behind the wheel of a race car,” Gaughan said. “The Beard family put so much into this and we come here to run very well; not run like that. You’ve got to have discretion of valor you’ve got to make do with what you have to make do with. I had to change strategies on the fly. Darren Shaw, my crew chief, and Ron Lewis, my spotter did a great job.”

Tyler Reddick and Casey Mears were able to fall back on their front-row qualifying laps of record to claim the final two spots on the Daytona 500 grid.

Below, are the finishing orders for the two Gander RV Duel races:

Below, is the starting grid for the Daytona 500: