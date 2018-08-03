NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne lose points at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, released Wednesday, confirmed 10-point deductions for Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team and Kasey Kahne and his No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team after the NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., that culminated in the July 29 running of the Gander Outdoors 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalties were a result of the No. 4 and No. 95 cars failing inspection three times between Saturday’s qualifying session and Sunday’s race. As a result of the abbreviated two-day schedule at Pocono for the Cup Series, NASCAR conducted inspections after qualifying instead of before, and those inspections also served as pre-race inspections.

The points deduction does not affect Harvick, as no playoff points were taken, and Harvick already has locked up a playoff berth by virtue of six wins, so far, this season.

Harvick and Kahne’s cars were among 13 that failed at least once. Four cars, also including the No. 22 Team Penske entry driven by Joey Logano and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing car of Paul Menard, failed at least twice. All teams that failed at least once had their qualifying times disallowed and started the race in the back. Harvick was the fastest in qualifying and Kyle Busch was second, but after both their cars failed inspection, the pole went to third-fastest Daniel Suarez. Those failing at least twice also had a crew member ejected from the Pocono Raceway garage area.

“Three failures at Chicago equated to ‘we need to get more aggressive,’ and more aggressive didn’t cut it today for them,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said after the problematic post-qualifying inspection at Pocono. “Most of the problems were centered around the body scan, but not all; some were mechanical measurements with the rear toe. We’re disappointed in this, but we’re certainly confident in our process.”

Also listed on the penalty report were two indefinite suspension as a result of behavior-related violations for David M. Little Jr. and Douglas E. Choulnard. Little’s violation was listed as a violation of the NASCAR substance abuse policy, but the nature of Choulnard’s violation was not specified.

