NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick leads SHR sweep in Kansas qualifying

during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick’s 30.131-second/179.217 mph lap in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Kansas Speedway on Friday garnered the driver the pole for Saturday night’s Digital Ally 400. It’s Harvick’s third pole of 2019, 12 races into the season and his fifth pole at Kansas in 27 races there. His pole-winning lap was the only lap of the qualifying session over 179 mph.

“This has just been a really good race track for us since they have redone it, and even when I was at RCR, this was probably our best race track,” Harvick said. “Coming here to SHR and having the success we have had here, we feel like we have lost more than we should have at this particular race track for one reason or another, but we have also had good success here, whether it is poles or wins. It is a place that fits a lot of things that I like to do in the car and they like to put in the car. It has been a happy spot for us. You just have to take advantage of those places and try to get a good result out of those places that you think you should.”

Harvick led a Stewart-Haas Racing sweep of the top-four positions on the Kansas starting grid, as he’ll share the front row with Aric Almirola, and Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez qualified third and fourth for second-row starting spots.

“We have really fast race cars,” Almirola said. “Our Ford Mustangs are fast, and I like it. It is fun when you show up to the race track and have a lot of speed. It has been tough to show up to these race tracks and just not feel like we were one of the cars to beat, so it feels good to show up here and have the speed we have today, and I am looking forward to the race tomorrow night. Hopefully we can carry that speed through the rest of the race.”

Before any of the four SHR drivers got out onto the track for a qualifying run, Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron were on the provisional front row after going out 23rd and 25th of 40 cars in the qualifying order. But Bowyer was the 30th driver on the track and knocked Elliott of the provisional pole and Byron back a notch. Almirola also spent a brief amount of time on the provisional pole before Harvick took the position and all four SHR drivers were at or near the top of the speed chart.

Elliott remained tops among those outside Stewart-Haas, qualifying fifth, while Byron fell to the seventh spot on the starting grid after also being outdone by Martin Truex Jr.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).