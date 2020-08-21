NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick may clinch regular-season title at Dover

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 09: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 09, 2020 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 regular season is winding down, as only three races remain before the playoffs. Those three races include two races this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway — one Saturday and another Sunday. Points leader Kevin Harvick is in a position to clinch honor of regular-season champion in one of the races of the upcoming Dover doubleheader.

Harvick, who leads the series through the first 23 races on the strength of six race wins, heads into Saturday’s Drydene 311 with an 118-point cushion over second-place driver Denny Hamlin, who also is second to Harvick in the wins column with five trips to victory lane. If Harvick gains at least three points on Hamlin in Saturday’s race to have an 121-point cushion after that race, he’ll clinch the regular-season title Saturday. If Harvick has a 61-point lead over Hamlin after Sunday’s race, he’ll clinch the regular-season championship ahead of the regular-season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 29.

The regular-season champion will be awarded 15 additional playoff points. Harvick already has 35 playoff points, five for each of his six race wins and one for each of his five stage wins. Hamlin has 30 playoff points with five race wins and five stage wins.

Harvick is a two-time Dover win, with his last win there coming in 2018. Hamlin has yet to win a race at Dover. Jimmie Johnson is the winningest driver at Dover with 11 victories.

“For a number of years, it was my worst track,” Harvick said. “And the biggest key to solving the Monster Mile is having the right stuff. Rodney Childers (crew chief) and everyone on my team has done a great job of bringing fast race cars, and it’s really become one of our best race tracks. It’s going to be a tough weekend running two races in one weekend. That’s one of our more physical race tracks. To go there and run both of those events back-to-back will be something you’ll have to be prepared for. It’s one of my favorite race tracks, just because you have to drive the car really hard every lap in order to make good lap times. Going back with the low-downforce package this year is something I’m looking forward to. It’ll be a lot of fun, and the expectations will be high.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).