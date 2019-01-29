NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick named 2018 Richard Petty Driver of the Year

KANSAS CITY, KS – MAY 12: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Ford, poses with the winner’s decal after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series KC Masterpiece 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 12, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick was named as the recipient of the 2018 Richard Petty Driver of the Year Award by the National Motorsports Press Association during the NMPA’s annual convention and awards program in Charlotte, N.C., on Jan. 26. Harvick won the award for the third time after being named on 44 percent of the ballots cast by the NMPA membership.

Harvick also won the award for his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship season of 2014 and his rookie season of 2001 when he climbed into a renumbered 29 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after the death of seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt.

Harvick won eight points-paying races in 2018, tying Kyle Busch for most during the 36-race season. He finished third in the championship standings after finishing third behind 2018 champ Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. in the Homestead-Miami Speedway season-finale in November. Harvick also posted 23 top-fives and 29 top-10 finishes and won four poles last season, in addition to a win of the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race.

The Richard Petty Driver of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1969. Jimmie Johnson has won the award a record seven times. Earnhardt was a five-time winner, and Harvick is one of five three-time winners of the award.

