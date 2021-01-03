NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick named Driver of the Year

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 17: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light #YOURFACEHERE Ford, stands on the grid during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick has been named the 2020 Richard Petty Driver of the Year by the membership of the National Motorsports Press Association. It his Harvick’s fourth time winning the honor.

Harvick finished fifth in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, while Chase Elliott claimed his first Cup Series title. Harvick, though, won a Cup Series-leading nine races, including a weekend two-race sweep at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. He failed to make the championship four when he wrecked on the final lap and wound up 17th in the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Harvick was the 2020 regular-season champion after winning seven of the first 26 events. He won two moe times in the 10-race playoffs, including the first race of the playoffs at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. That win was his second of the year at Darlington.

Harvick received 45 percent of the votes submitted by NMPA members. Elliott also received multiple votes, as did IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixson and Kyle Larson, who won 46 dirt races after a NASCAR suspension for most of 2020.

The NMPA’s Richard Petty of the Driver of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1969. Harvick also won the award in his rookie season of 2001, his championship season of 2014 and 2018.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).