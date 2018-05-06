NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick notches fourth win of 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick claimed his fourth win of 2018, 11 races into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, Sunday in the AAA Drive for Autism 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Harvick’s win led a Stewart-Haas Racing one-two, with teammate Clint Bowyer

finishing a distant second. SHR has three cars in the top-five at the finish, with Kurt Busch finishing fifth.

“The first thing I’ve got to do is just thank everybody on my team, everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, Roush Yates Engines, everybody from Ford for just continuing to put the effort that they put into these cars,” Harvick said. “Three cars in the top five says a lot about where we are as a company, but everybody from Jimmy John’s and Busch and Ford, Fields, Haas, Mobil 1, Morton Buildings, Textron Off-Road, Liftmaster and the fans, especially. It was great to see those fans stick around for the finish, but it’s fun racing your teammate. That says a lot about our company and one of your good friends, as well. I just want to say hi to DeLana (Harvick, wife), Keelan (Harvick, son), and Piper (Harvick, daughter) at home. I’ll be home in a little bit.”

Daniel Suarez tied a career-best, overall, finish of third, his career-best Cup Series finish on an oval. Also finishing in the top-five was Martin Truex Jr. in fourth.

Bowyer took the race lead when he passed Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was on older tires, with 102 laps remaining and was up front during a 41-minute break for rain with about 80-laps remaining. After pit stops, Bowyer and Harvick restarted on the front row with 75 laps remaining. With 62 laps to go, Harvick took his final lead of the race and pulled away.

“Cleary, Kevin was up front, was the car to beat most of the day,” Bowyer said. “It was our first shot at tires and taking off in clean air. It makes a big difference. When you’re back in dirty air, mired in traffic like we were most of the day, it’s tough. Hats off to everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing. These Ford Fusions are fun to drive. The Haas Automation Demo Day was fun to drive. We won with this paint scheme in Martinsville and thought we were going to win with it again today. We keep knocking of the door like today we’ll get another win.”

Brad Keselowski had run at or near the front with Harvick for most of the race prior to the rain delay but was ninth out of the pits for the race resumption. He was sixth at the checkered flag.

Harvick and Brad Keselowski combined to dominate the first 271 laps of the 400-lap race, including two stage wins by Harvick on laps 120 and 240. By the time the second stage ended, Harvick and Keselowski had combined to lead 214 laps, divided evenly between them, with 107 laps-led, to that point, for each driver.

Alex Bowman led the other 26 laps of the first 240 in the opening 120-lap stage. Bowman and pole sitter Kyle Larson were forced to the back for the start of the race as a result of their cars each failing pre-race inspection three times. Larson and Bowman, then, pitted during three first caution on lap four and stayed out when nearly everyone else pitted during the next caution on lap 21.

Keselowski took his first lead on lap 48, and then, lost it on lap 108 when Harvick retook the the lead. Harvick had led the earliest laps of the race after Larson dropped back at the start.

Meanwhile, Larson’s problems compounded with an uncontrolled-tire penalty during green-flag pit stops around lap 100. He got back on the lead lap during a lap-271 caution for a mechanical problem for Kyle Busch. Larson recovered to finish 10th.

Busch ran inside the top-three with Harvick and Keselowski for most of the race, to that point. That vibration wound up being the result of a driveline problem that eventually retired him from the race.

“it just kept getting worse and worse the more the day was going, especially after restarts,” Busch said. “It was really, really bad, so I was just trying to bide it out, see if we’d make it to the end. At first, I thought that it was an engine problem, but that wasn’t the case. It was certainly in the drivetrain – something else. You know; this isn’t very popular of a failure for us, so we have an idea. I already know what was wrong, but we’ve got to go back to the shop and kind of diagnose and figure out why it was wrong and kind of go from there. The Pedigree Camry was good; it was top-three car. I felt like, barring some different clean air circumstances, you know, and different restart lines and stuff, I felt like I could get up there and race with the 4 (Harvick) or the 2 (Keselowski), but as bad as that vibration kept getting throughout the race, there, it was just too hard to handle and finally it threw the shifter knob off the shifter and there was – even when it broke, I could just push the clutch in. I couldn’t even grab the shifter in order to get it knocked out of gear or anything like that. It was so hard – still vibrating so badly. We’ll go on to next week.”

Other top-10 finishers were Denny Hamlin in seventh, Ryan Blaney eighth and Jimmie Johnson in ninth.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).