NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick claimed his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2017 on Thursday when he posted a 27.918-second/193.424 mph lap in the third of three rounds of qualifying at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. It’s his second-career pole at Charlotte

“The cars in qualifying were a lot looser than they were in practice, and just based on past experience here, it was a handful through one and two,” Harvick said. ‘I just about lost it the first run, but the car was so good in three and four, I didn’t want to overadjust on it and make it too tight down there, because you get tighter as the lap runs, so the guys did a good job of making adjustments, but not making it so tight that I couldn’t carry the throttle like I needed to in three and four. So they just did a great job on our Mobil 1 Ford.”

He’ll share the front row of Monster Energy All-Star Race winner Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Erik Jones rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

“From the first round to the end, I thought we made it better,” Elliott said. “I feel like I learned a couple of things driving. Just trying to pick up on that little bit that we are missing. I think we improved. I think that is all you can ask for. It’s a long race. Third is plenty good enough starting spot.”

Harvick also posted the fastest lap in round two, following a round one in which Toyotas posted the four fastest laps.

Once again, inspection was an issue, but at Charlotte on Thursday, only two cars, those of Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie failed to get on-track for qualifying.

“We’ll start last instead of from the pole,” Larson said. “I guess I’m upset at myself for getting into the wall in practice, there, because it put us behind on getting to the tech line. We still failed a couple of times. The machine wouldn’t work, there, late, and it cost us a minute or minute and a half, and we actually passed. But we didn’t have enough time to get out there. Had the machine worked, maybe we would have made it out there for that round. I don’t know. I won’t speak too much on it, because I don’t know much about how that whole tech process works. I know all the teams hate it. The teams point at NASCAR. NASCAR points at the teams. It’s confusing to me.”

Here’s a look at the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Row 1 — Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota)

Row 2 — Chase Elliott (No. 24 Chevrolet), Matt Kenseth (No. 20 Toyota)

Row 3 — Erik Jones (No. 77 Toyota), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 4 — Ryan Blaney (No. 21 Ford), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 5 — Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 6 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 7 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Row 8 — Danica Patrick (No. 10 Ford), Paul Menard (No. 27 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet), Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford)

Row 10 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 Chevrolet), Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Ford)

Row 11 — Michael McDowell (No. 95 Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 12 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Kasey Kahne (No. 5 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Regan Smith (No. 43 Ford — sub for Aric Almirola), A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet)

Row 14 — Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet), David Ragan (No. 38 Ford)

Row 15 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 16 — Landon Cassill (No. 34 Ford), Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota)

Row 17 — J.J. Yeley (No. 7 Chevrolet), Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Reed Sorenson (No. 15 Chevrolet), Timmy Hill (No. 51 Chevrolet)

Row 19 — Derrike Cope (No. 55 Toyota), Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 33 Chevrolet)

Row 20 — Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevroelt), Corey LaJoie (No. 83 Toyota)

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)