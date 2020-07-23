NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Kansas Speedway

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 12: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick drew the pole starting spot for Thursday night’s Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. Thursday’s green flag will mark the sixth time Harvick has started on the pole at Kansas. He also is a three-time winner at the track.

“It’s a racetrack where I’ve won a couple races and, for whatever reason, it just kind of fits my style and what we do with the cars,” Harvick said. “We’ve had a lot of good race cars there to capitalize on the good characteristics that fall into my driving style and we’ve been able to have some good results with it.”

Ford teams drew the top-four starting positions, with Joey Logano sharing the front row with Harvick and Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney claiming second-row starting spots. Almirola’s third-place start on Thursday will be his fourth-straight top-five start and his fifth in the last six races

“I’m really looking forward to Kansas on Thursday, knowing we had such a great car at Texas this weekend and continuing the momentum at 1.5-mile tracks,” Almirola said. “This team really deserves a win, and we’re in a position to do whatever it takes to make that happen.” .

The first Toyota and Chevrolet on the starting grid both will line up in row three, with Martin Truex Jr. drawing the fifth starting position and Alex Bowman the sixth.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway:

