NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Las Vegas

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Ford, waves from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway on February 21, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two-time Las Vegas Motor Speedway race winner Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the track Sunday.

“Homestead is a very unique track, so you have to be careful on what information you take from there to Las Vegas,” Harvick said. “The two tracks are completely different, and with the short turnaround time, our team has already prepared the car for Las Vegas. Beside a few small tweaks, maybe, here and there, our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang is good to go.”

The starting grid was determined by a formula to includes the owner points standings and fastest laps and finishing order from the most recent race, Feb. 28 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. William Byron, the race winner at Homestead, will start alongside Harvick on the front row at Las Vegas.

“We can be more aggressive now,” Byron said. “At the same time, we know what it takes to win and be successful, so we don’t have to do anything much different, either. We can be a little more aggressive with the calls on pit road and the strategy calls to get track position and hold it. I feel like, at Las Vegas, we can be strong. We just need to go there and execute similarly to how we did last weekend in Homestead.”

Kyle Larson will start third and share the second row with Martin Truex Jr. Michael McDowell and Denny Hamlin will start in the third row in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Most recent LVMS race winner and Las Vegas native Kurt Busch will start seventh, sharing the fourth row with defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Alex Bowman will start ninth to — along with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Byron, Larson and Elliott — put all four HMS entries in the top-10 positions on the starting grid.

Three-time Las Vegas winner Brad Keselowski will start 10th.

Below, is the complete starting grid of the Pennzoil 400:

