NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Richmond

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 23: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After kicking off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 6 with his series-leading eighth win of the season, regular-season champion Kevin Harvick will start race two of the playoffs, Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway from the pole.

NASCAR’s relatively new formula for setting race starting grids made for an all-Ford front row for the Richmond race, with Joey Logano on the front row next to Harvick in the second positions. Row two on the grid with be a Chevrolet row, with Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.

Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron will line up fifth, sharing the third row with Toyota driver and reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, still in search of his first win of the 2020 season.

“It’s not going to be what it was last year,” Busch said of racing at Richmond. “I think it’s going to be more reminiscent to maybe 2017 or 2018 as far as downforce package and the way the cars feel and such like that. I’m sure with the tire upgrades that have been going on from Goodyear over the last year or two, the tires are, certainly, going to react different, so the downforce level is not necessarily going to feel exactly the same. You’re going to look at your notes from ’17, ’18 and kind of look and see what things you did or didn’t do well in that time period and start from there.”

Busch is a six-time winner at Richmond, including a sweep of the two races there in 2018. Joe Gibbs Racing have won the last four races at Richmond, with Martin Truex Jr. winning both races there last year.

Truex will start 14th Saturday night.

The 16 playoff drivers will be in the top-16 positions of the 38-car starting grid, the last among them being Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto in row eight in the 15th and 16th positions.

“We have to really perform at our very best for the next two races,” DiBenedetto said. “We put ourselves behind the eight ball at Darlington. We had a big struggle of a race, and it didn’t show, but we finally got our car actually driving okay at the end of that thing and could have salvaged a decent finish and okay day, but a poorly timed caution really hurt us, there, points-wise. It just put us behind, but luckily, we have two short tracks coming up, and we will have to perform at our very best and hope we can stay up front all day long.”

Below, is the starting grid for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway:

