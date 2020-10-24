NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Texas

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 04: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, wallks the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick heads into Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth as the three-time defending winner of the event. He’ll begin his quest for a fourth-straight win of the race from the pole after finishing second the previous weekend at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

“I’d really like to thank Eddie Gossage (TMS President) for redesigning the race track, because for whatever reason, since Eddie has redesigned the track and things have kind of fallen into being favorable for us and the things that we do with our race car and myself as a driver, it just kind of fits everything, so it’s just finally the last few years we’ve been able to capitalize on what we had on the old race track, as well and that was fast cars,” Harvick said. “I think as you look at really everything that’s happened at Texas, it’s just been A-plus, and when you have that confidence in a race track and the guys have confidence in the setup and the car and the things that they change from year to year, it’s hard to beat confidence. There’s always things that can happen, but I truly believe that we’ll go there and have a really fast car and be comfortable the week leading up to it that you made the right decisions, because we’ve made a lot of really good decisions there in the past. It’s just been a great place for us.”

Joey Logano, the Kansas race winner and the only driver already locked into the championship four, will start alongside Harvick on the front row for an all-Ford front row on the Texas starting grid.

Logano’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski will line up third Sunday, giving Ford the top-three starting positions. He’ll share row two with Chevrolet driver Chase Elliott.

Playoff drivers Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch will start fifth through eighth at Texas, while recently eliminated driver and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start ninth, highest among drivers not still in championship contention.

Kyle Busch will share the fifth row with Ryan Blaney, another driver who made the playoffs but already has been eliminated.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500:

