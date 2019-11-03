NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer/Ducks Unlimited Ford, poses with the Pole Award after posting the quickest lap during the Salute to Veterans Qualifying Day Fueled by The Texas Lottery for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 02, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 28.465-second/189.707 mph lap around Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Saturday evening, Kevin Harvick claimed the pole for Sunday’s AAA Texas 500. It’s his sixth pole of the season and the second of his career at TMS.

“I think the key to the lap was, obviously, knowing that you had to be wide open and kind of did a halfway qualifying run yesterday and worked most of the day on race runs and making sure we ran enough laps to know where our car was,” Harvick said. “I think the first pit stall is, obviously, a good stall to have here for pit road time and the things that go with that, and I think it is, obviously, going to be a track position game like it was last time, and hopefully, that helps us stay on the right side of that.”

Erik Jones made his qualifying attempt near the end of the 40-car qualifying session, going out 37th, and posted the second fast lap to start alongside Harvick on the front row.

“I was definitely surprised. I didn’t think that we’d be that fast,” Jones said. “Also, didn’t think we would be the best of our JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) cars. It was really good. I’m really proud of the effort, obviously. Going into qualifying day, sometimes anymore this package doesn’t rely on the driver; it relies on having a good race car. We definitely have that. The Sport Clips Camry has been fast. Yesterday, it felt really good in practice. I’m definitely happy with the qualifying effort and starting up front.”

Denny Hamlin was the only playoff driver other than Harvick to qualify in the top-10, qualifying in the third spot. Other top-10 qualifiers included Kurt Busch in fourth, Alex Bowman fifth, Aric Almirola sixth, Daniel Suarez seventh, Brad Keselowski eighth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ninth and Matt DiBenedetto 10th.

Harvick held the provisional pole through over half of the qualifying session, going out 15th and taking the provisional pole from Busch.

Most of the remaining playoff drivers claimed starting spots in close proximity to each other, with Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney qualifying 11th through 15th. Martin Truex Jr., last weekend’s winner at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, was slowest among the eight remaining playoff drivers, qualifying 17th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway:

