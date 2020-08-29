NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole for Daytona

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 23: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After winning the second race of a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Aug. 23 and clinching the 2020 Cup Series regular-season title a week ahead of Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday night.

“Well, it’s something that we’ve never done before, so any time you can do something for the first time, it’s definitely fun to accomplish, and I think in this instance, it definitely pays dividends in the playoff points,” Harvick said of his regular-season title. “Look, that’s really what you want to accomplish in the regular season – to gain as many playoff points as you can. We’ve done that by winning races. We’ve done that in a number of different ways throughout the year, just trying to be consistent and make up for days when things aren’t going good and make finishes out of them. It’s been a great 25 weeks, and hopefully, we can have a good week in Daytona and see where it all falls after that.”

Harvick will share the front row with Martin Truex Jr. Meanwhile, Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will line up in row two in the third and fourth starting positions. Almirola will round out the top-five on Saturday night’s starting grid.

All five of the top-five starters already have clinched their playoff berths. The highest-starting driver not already with a certain playoff berth will be William Byron in sixth. He’ll start in close proximity of two of his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates, with Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman in the seventh and eight starting spots. Johnson is among the drivers challenging Byron for one of the remaining unclaimed playoff spots, while Bowman already is in the playoffs by virtue of an early-season win.

“Yeah, of course we want all four (HMS) cars in the playoffs and to go through the rounds in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “So that would be the sweet thing. For me, I feel like I’m racing more for my team. On top of that and an extension of that would be for the fans. I know where I am in my heart, and I know that I’m still very, very competitive, can get the job done, win races and be a threat for the championship. There’s just more variables to the reality of that than I think even I realized. I’ve had it so good with all those variables in place and was able to win five championships in a row, win all those races and seven championships in total. But I’m a better driver today than I was then, and I firmly believe that.”

Other top-10 starter include Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, in the ninth and 10th positions, both already in the playoffs.

“I don’t know exactly what my strategy will be with Daytona,” Hamlin said. “I want to give myself a shot to win, and I also want to – if I can help my teammates at all and have them have a shot to win – I need to be around at the finish. I typically try to race as much as I can up towards the front. I’ll probably try to do that strategy, as well. You just never know. This race, in particular, seems to have a little more attrition than even normal superspeedway races have.”

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Coke Zero 400:

