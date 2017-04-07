NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick plans to run K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick announced on his “Happy Hours” SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show on Tuesday night that he would pull double duty when the NASCAR Monster Energy Series travels to the road course of Sonoma (Calif.) in June. In addition to driving his regular ride, the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, in the Cup Series race there on June 25, he’ll also compete in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race there the previous day. He’ll drive the No. 4 entry of Jefferson Pitts Racing in the K&N race.

“Going to be the old guy that shows up,” Harvick said. “I have fun when I go do those events. You’d love to win, and you want to go out and do that, obviously, to be competitive, but it’s, really, it’s just a series that gave me several breaks and several opportunities to showcase what I did as a kid.”

Harvick was victorious the last time he competed in the series in 2007 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. It was his sixth-career K&N West victory.

“It’s hard for young kids to come up, so if we can go out there and have fun and bring the West Series some exposure and bring some attention to that, that would really be my main goal — to bring some attention to the race, the competitors, all the people that are a part of that series.”

Harvick competed full-time in the K&N Pro Series West for one season, 1998, simultaneous to his first full season of competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He won five of 14 K&N races that year, including a victory at Sonoma, and claimed the series championship.

