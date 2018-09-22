NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick posted a 22.153-second/121.880 mph lap in the third of three rounds of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Friday to claim the pole for Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400. It’s Harvick’s third pole of the season and his second-career pole at Richmond.

“We didn’t do any qualifying runs in practice, so we were trying to get the car dialed in and get the driver to get the most out of it,” Harvick said. “I did an okay job the last round getting the car to roll fast enough through three and four, and then, the guys got it tightened up a little bit, and we were able to get in the throttle up off the corner. That was really the key.”

Denny Hamlin qualified second to share the front row with Harvick, while Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney qualified third and fourth to take second row spots.

Daniel Suarez and Cole Custer were the only two drivers not in the playoffs to advance to the third round of qualifying.

“The guys have been doing a very good job,” Suarez said. “There has been a lot going on, and it can be hard to focus sometimes. We know that we know how to do it; we just need the right pieces together. This is definitely the best car I’ve had in race trim at this track, so hopefully, we can take advantage of it tomorrow.”

Daniel Suarez will start fifth after leading both of the first two rounds. His 21.964-second/122.928 mph lap in the second round was the fastest lap, overall, of the three-round session.

Custer will start 11th for his third-career Cup Series race.

Austin Dillon was the lowest-qualifier among the 16 playoff drivers. He and Clint Bowyer failed to advance beyond the opening round. Bowyer will start 25th Saturday night and Dillon 28th.

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson got to round two but failed to advance to the final round. Harvick wound up 15th, Larson 16th and Logano and JOhnson wound up 19th and 20th, respectively.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway: