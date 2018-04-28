NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick on pole at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford clad in plaid, Kevin Harvick claimed his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2018 and his second-career pole at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday with a 49.247-second/194.448 mph lap in the second of two rounds of single-car qualifying for Sunday’s Geico 500.

“Yeah, it is a huge credit to the team and Roush Yates engines and everybody who works on all the superspeedway stuff to make it what it is,” Harvick said. “We have made some huge improvements and, obviously, to have the final Busch Beer program on board and the Busch guy here and everybody from Busch there to see the Busch Pole Award presented to their car is a lot of fun. It is an exciting weekend for us and always a lot of fun to have things being achieved when the sponsors are activating and doing things. It is great. Hopefully, we can wind up in the same spot on Sunday.”

SHR swept the front row of the starting grid of Sunday’s race in Saturday qualifying with Harvick’s teammate Kurt Busch qualifying second.

“I have never been on the pole for a plate race, and I wanted to check that off the list,” Busch said. “Thank you Doug Yates (engine builder). “We wouldn’t be in this position if we didn’t have great horsepower. That is the fun part of our qualifying, showcasing the talent of the engine builder and the way these guys build the aero package. To have two Stewart-Haas cars on the front row is great. We would have loved to gotten the pole, but outside pole is great, and I am proud of our Monster Energy Ford.”

Meanwhile, Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin qualified third and fourth for second-row starting spots.

Harvick also was fastest in the opening round with a 49.291-second/194.275 mph lap. He actually headed on the track two different times to make a qualifying attempt in the opening round. He was scheduled to follow teammate Aric Almirola in the qualifying order, but as Harvick headed onto the track for his first attempt of the day, Almirola spun and put debris on the race track. Harvick ran through the debris, so he headed back to the pits, and his team was allowed to check the car out before sending him out for an official run.

Almirola wound up last on the speed chart in the first round of qualifying. Busch, though, just as in the final round, was second to his teammate in round one.

Chase Elliott was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet, qualifying fifth to give all three manufacturers representation inside the top-five on the race starting grid.

Below is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Row 1 — Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 2 — Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 3 — Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet), Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota)

Row 4 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford), Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford)

Row 5 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Row 6 — Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet), David Ragan (No. 38 Ford)

Row 7 — Paul Menard (No. 21 Ford), Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota)

Row 8 — Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Chevrolet), Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet), Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet)

Row 10 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford)

Row 11 — Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford), Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet)

Row 12 — Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet), Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 14 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet)

Row 15 — Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet), Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 Chevrolet)

Row 16 — D.J. Kennington (No. 96 Toyota), Timothy Peters (No. 92 Ford)

Row 17 — Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford), Joey Gase (No. 00 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Ross Chastain (No. 15 Chevrolet), Cole Whitt (No. 72 Chevrolet)

Row 19 — Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota), Reed Sorenson (No. 55 Chevrolet)

Row 20 — Timmy Hill (No. 51 Ford), Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford)

