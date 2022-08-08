NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick returns to victory lane at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick snapped a winless streak dating back to September 2020 on Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn. Harvick’s latest win was his sixth at MIS, his fifth in the last seven races there. It also extended a Ford winning streak at Michigan to eight-straight races.

“Everybody who doubted us doesn’t know us,” Harvick said. “They obviously know we thrive in these types of situations and a lot of things went our way today, which we haven’t had all year long — things go our way and have things fall our way. There at the end, we pitted and didn’t go a lap down, and then, the caution came out and got control of the race. That’s the thing I struggled with most today was traffic and restarts and just having to make up ground, but once I got clear track, that baby was hunting.”

The yellow flag waved for the seventh and final time on lap 160 when Ross Chastain made contact with Christopher Bell that sent Bell into the wall during a cycle of green-flag pit stops. Harvick, having already pitted under green, stayed out during the caution to inherit the lead.

“Just good timing, for sure,” Harvick said. “We’ve had several good runs the last few weeks – Loudon and Pocono — where the car ran good and just didn’t have everything work out. I’m just really proud of everybody on our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang. They’ve been digging all year long trying to make these Mustangs run faster. They haven’t been great this year, but our guys have done a good job in trying to take what we have, maximize it and do the things that we need to do. I’m just really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Trackhouse Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Chastain ran first and second prior to the final cycle of stops. Suarez gave up the lead and Chastain second to pit on lap 157.

Hamlin would’ve been second to Harvick for the final restart after getting off pit road first, but Hamlin was penalized for his crew going over the pit wall too soon.

Hamlin recovered from the penalty to finish third behind one of his 23XI Racing drivers, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in second.

Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Bell won the first 45-lap stage after he led a group of drivers who stayed out during a lap-20 competition caution.

Wallace started on the pole and led until the competition caution.

In addition to the competition caution, the yellow flag waved, again, on the lap-25 restart for a large multi-car crash that began with contact between Michael McDowell and J.J. Yeley. Other drivers collected included Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton, Ty Gibbs and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., among others.

“Just chaos ensued on the restart, there, and I don’t know what started it, but the 10 (Almirola) got spun in front of me, and then, I got wedged between him and the wall. When you get back there, things happen on restarts, especially when you have guys that stayed out and don’t have tires versus those that have four tires. Was not really in a hurry and knew we were coming to stage points in another 40 laps or so, and it was going to be a long run to get there, and then, we all just crashed.”

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the first two stages with Hamlin winning stage two at lap 120 after taking the lead from Chastain on lap 80. Hamlin gave up his lead to pit during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 93, but when the cycle completed during a caution for Cole Custer on lap 98, Hamlin cycled back to the lead.

“We don’t really know what started all of that,” Custer said. “I mean, we blew three left-front tires in probably a matter of 20 laps, so I don’t know what happened and why they kept blowing. It just seems like that’s the way our year has gone. We can’t seem to catch a break in most of these races. I don’t know. It just sucks to have another day end short, but we’ll move on to the next one.”

Chastain was penalized for two uncontrolled tires during his green-flag stop.Chastain led early in the second stage by virtue of a two-tire stop during the caution that followed stage one. When the race restarted for stage two on lap 52, Chastain took the lead from Gibbs, who stayed out during the caution.



The yellow flag waved an additional time in stage two, the sixth time in the race, for a Noah Gragson spin with 11 laps remaining in the stage. Some drivers, including Harvick and Bell, pitted during the caution for fuel.



Hamlin gave up his lead to pit after his stage win, leaving Suarez and Bell to restart in the top-two positions for the final stage.



Martin Truex Jr. finished sixth. Kyle Larson finished seventh after a pit-road speeding penalty during the caution that followed the second stage. Erik Jones finished eighth, Alex Bowman ninth, and Gibbs was 10th.