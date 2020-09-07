NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick scores eighth win of season at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Throwback Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick continued his mastery of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning the playoffs with a win in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday night. The win was Harvick’s eighth of the season, the second this year at Darlington, and cemented advancement to the second round of the playoffs for the regular-season champion.

“Anytime you can win the Southern 500 is a good day,” Harvick said. ”This is one of the most prestigious races in our sport, and this is one the most prestigious race tracks in our sport, so anytime you can win at Darlington it’s a big deal, but, man, Southern 500.”

Austin Dillon challenged Harvick in the closing laps after starting the race in the back because of an unapproved change to his car. Harvick slowed on the final lap, but he still had enough steam to get to the checkered flag before Dillon as flames shot from his header pipes.

Joey Logano finished third, and Erik Jones was fourth, the highest among drivers who didn’t make the playoffs. William Byron rounded out the top-five.

Chase Elliott was the race leader, with Martin Truex Jr. in second, when the two drivers hit the wall racing for the lead with about 15 laps remaining. Elliott faded to 20th by the finish, as a result. Truex headed for pit road with a tire going down and wound up with a 26th-place finish after leading nearly 200 laps of the 367-lap race.

“Obviously, those guys had trouble,” Harvick said of Truex and Elliott. ”I didn’t see what happened. I just heard my spotter tell me that something had happened. I’ve just got to thank everybody on our Busch Beer Ford Mustang. They did a heck of a job tonight just keeping us in the game. Our car wasn’t very good, but we just kept fighting and kept ourselves up in the front with some great pit strategy and were able to stay up there and fight and wound up in the right spot.”

Elliott started on the pole and led the first 71 laps of the race before a cycle of green-flag pit stops and led 80 laps before Truex took his first lead of the race on lap 86, soon after a caution for an incident between Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski. Truex’s dominance of the remainder of the race included stage wins on lap 115 and lap 230.

Truex was the race leader when Harvick was among drivers who pitted early during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 156. Truex gave up the lead to made his stop after lap 170. After running several laps on newer tires before Truex made his stop, Harvick had an eight-second lead when the cycle completed.

Truex retook the lead by beating Harvick and everyone else off pit road during a lap-180 caution for a Darrell Wallace Jr. spin.

Harvick, along with Elliott and others, utilized the strategy of pitting early, again, on lap 286. Harvick and Elliott were first and second in the running order after Truex gave up the lead to pit on lap 307.

“We kept having a lot of trouble with the right-rear tire cording,” Harvick said. ”The car was really loose all night long for whatever reason and would cord the right-rear tire, so I think that was probably about as far as they felt like we were comfortable of going and wound up being the right strategy in the end.”

Elliott took the lead from Harvick just before the yellow flag waved for the final time in the final 50 laps. When the race restarted for the final time with 41 laps to go, Truex took second from Harvick as Elliott continued to lead.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Points standings after Cook Out Southern 500

