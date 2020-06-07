NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick scores third win at Atlanta

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 07: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light For The Farmers Ford, takes the checkered flag to celebrate winning the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick gave crew chief Rodney Childers the 44th birthday gift of a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. It was Harvick’s second win of the season and his third-career victory at Atlanta.

“That’s pretty cool,” Harvick said. “We struggled most of the day with our car, and he definitely earned his birthday present today. They did a great job adjusting on our Busch LIght Ford. I’ve got to thank everybody from Hunt Brothers Pizza and Jimmy John’s and Mobil 1 and Ford for everything that they do for this program. It’s one of my favorite tracks, for sure, and I love to win here.”

Harvick celebrated the win with three fingers out his window in honor of the late Dale Earnhardt, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s winningest driver. Harvick’s first-career NASCAR Cup Series win came at Atlanta in 2001, his second race after assuming the driver’s seat in the renumbered No. 29 Richard Childress Racing entry after Earnhardt’s death.

“I didn’t get a chance to show very good a couple years ago with my gloves on, so I made sure I took my gloves off this year,” Harvick said. ”Obviously, first win came for me here at Atlanta and this is just a race track that I’ve taken a liking to, and you always come back and have those memories, and now, you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special, so I just have to thank everybody from Busch Light. We’ve got corn all over our car this week, so Busch Light for the farmer’s campaign. Go buy those corn cans so we can donate $100,000.”

Kyle Busch finished second after passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. with five laps remaining in the 325-lap race. Truex finished third. Three of four JGR teams finished in the top-five, with Denny Hamlin in fifth.

The other top-five finisher was Ryan Blaney in fourth.

Harvick led a race-high 151 laps, mostly in the final 115-lap stage of the race. Busch was first off pit road after the second stage ended on lap 210, but when the race restarted for the final stage, Harvick took the lead.

“They had a great pit stop,” Harvick said. “We got a restart on the bottom, and they got my car to take off. I was able to get track position, and then, once I could get through those first 10 laps, and my car was freed up enough to where I could get in a rhythm and really start hitting my marks, and then, by about lap 25, I could start driving away. I’m just proud of everybody from Busch Light and Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing. Thank you guys for everything. Hunt Brothers Pizza, Fields, Mobil 1, Jimmy John’s. I know I’m gonna forget somebody. Haas, everybody who helps us on this car and you the fans. We appreciate everything you guys do for us.”

The only laps not led by Harvick for the remainder of the race came during a cycle of green-flag pit stops with about 60 laps to go. When Joey Logano was last to pit with 55 remaining, Harvick reassumed the lead.

Truex won both of the 105-lap stages in the first 210 laps, his first two stage wins of the season.

Chase Elliott started on the pole after a 30-second moment of listening in recognition of the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement and led until a lap-25 competition caution. Logano led laps after getting out of the pits first during the caution, Harvick took his first lead on lap 37. Truex took his first stage-winning lead from Harvick on lap 87.

Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer was first off pit road after the first stage, but he was forced to give up that lead to pit when his right-rear tire began coming apart on lap 147. The rest of the competition began cycling through green-flag pit stops about 10 laps later, and when those stops were competed on lap 164, Bowyer was back up front. But on older tires, by stage end, he was overtaken by a handful of cars, including Truex. By the end of the second stage that ended at lap 210, Bowyer was back to ninth.

A blistered right-rear tire forced Bowyer down pit road for an extra stop with 13 laps remaining.

Kurt Busch finished sixth after having to drop to the back for the initial green flag and serving a pit-road, pass-through penalty at the start of the race, because his car failed pre-race inspection three times. The pass-through penalty put Busch a lap down, but he got back on the lead lap during the competition caution.

Finishing seventh through 10th were Jimmie Johnson, Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Logano.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

