NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick starts in deep hole at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: (Editor’s Note: This image was converted to black and white.) Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s 3 Dollar Little John Ford, waits in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick will start Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, the elimination race of the second round of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, at Kansas Speedway near Kansas Speedway in a deep hole. He’ll start the race last without car chief Robert Smith and will have to serve a pass-through penalty when the race takes the green flag.

Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford passed on its first trip through pre-qualifying inspection, but the team found something it didn’t like about the car. As a result of changes after the inspection, the team was considered to have failed inspection. It also failed three more inspection attempts. Because of the inspection failures, Harvick wasn’t allowed to make a qualifying attempt on Saturday, resulting in a 40th-place start. The tally of four failed inspections resulted in the ejection of the Harvick’s car chief and early-race pass-through penalty.

Harvick heads into the elimination race in Kansas fourth in the points standings, 38 points ahead of ninth-place driver Ryan Blaney. Eight drivers will advance to the next round of the playoffs after Sunday’s race.

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection twice at Kansas Speedway, resulting in the ejection of car chief Blake Harris. Truex was allowed a qualifying attempt and qualified 11th.

