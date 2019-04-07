NASCAR Cup: Kevin Harvick starts in hole at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick will start in the back for the Food City 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sunday. He’ll also be without race engineer Billy Kuebler and serve a pass-through penalty under green after the race gets underway.

The penalties are a result of Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failing pre-race inspection three times Sunday. His car passed on the fourth pass through inspection.

Harvick and his No. 4 team also will be docked 30 minutes of practice time at Richmond (Va.) Raceway next weekend as a result of the inspection issue.

Harvick qualified 13th at Bristol on Friday. He has one-career Cup Series win at Bristol, coming in 2016.

